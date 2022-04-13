3,566 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after buying an additional 1,372,666 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after buying an additional 369,258 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 592.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 350,534 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 164.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 349,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,021. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

