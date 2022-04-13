3,715 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UCTT opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.