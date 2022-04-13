3,820 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

