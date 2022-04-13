$40.57 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) to post $40.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $35.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $173.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $175.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $204.00 million, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 57,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $545.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,243,000 after acquiring an additional 285,652 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 470,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 214,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,986 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 188,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

