$40.57 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNBGet Rating) to post $40.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $35.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $173.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $175.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $204.00 million, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 57,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $545.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,243,000 after acquiring an additional 285,652 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 470,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 214,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,986 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 188,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.