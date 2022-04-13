$5.98 Million in Sales Expected for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.91 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year sales of $42.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.23 million to $56.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $210.78 million, with estimates ranging from $142.19 million to $299.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Li-Cycle stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,466. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 28.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,918,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,684,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,890,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

