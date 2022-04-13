$666.30 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to post $666.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $667.20 million and the lowest is $665.40 million. Stericycle reported sales of $668.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Stericycle by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Stericycle by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

