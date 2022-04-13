$686.42 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) will post sales of $686.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $615.30 million to $841.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $443.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other SM Energy news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.04. 2,039,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 840.97 and a beta of 5.48. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.01%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

