$69.39 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will report sales of $69.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.02 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $68.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $292.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.73 million to $306.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $317.75 million, with estimates ranging from $302.35 million to $345.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 68,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

