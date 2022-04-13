$721.54 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will announce $721.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $729.00 million. IDEX reported sales of $652.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

IEX stock opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.34 and a 200-day moving average of $213.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 222,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,515,000 after buying an additional 55,247 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

