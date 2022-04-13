74,150 Shares in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Purchased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,010,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,994,000.

Shares of BRKHU stock remained flat at $$10.04 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,363. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

