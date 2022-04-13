796 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,453,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ubiquiti by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of UI traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.74. 83,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,628. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.14 and a 1-year high of $344.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.78 and a 200-day moving average of $288.11.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $431.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.79 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Ubiquiti Profile (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.