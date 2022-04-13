8,396 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Baker Hughes by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

NYSE BKR opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

