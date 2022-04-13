9,048 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.40) to GBX 3,200 ($41.70) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.64) to GBX 4,700 ($61.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,703.70.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $206.72 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $172.37 and a one year high of $223.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

