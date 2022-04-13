Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after buying an additional 1,587,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,016,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $119.48. 4,398,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,663. The stock has a market cap of $210.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.51.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

