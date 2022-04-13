AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 3%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) shares fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $162.12 and last traded at $162.24. 92,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,781,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

The company has a market cap of $277.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day moving average is $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

