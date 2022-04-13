Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

ABEO stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $40.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 139,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 157,898 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

