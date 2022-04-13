Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 29th

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:AGD opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

