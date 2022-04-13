Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 29th

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:AGD opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.