Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGDGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $632,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More

Dividend History for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.