Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $632,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

