Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £457.51 million and a PE ratio of 8.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 12 month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.69).

Get Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 1.21 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

In other Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income news, insider John A. N. Heawood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,334.12).

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.