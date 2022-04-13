Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up to $23.80

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $24.40. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 4,267 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

