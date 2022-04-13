Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.05.
About Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Absolute Software (ALSWF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.