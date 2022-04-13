Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.92.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.77. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

