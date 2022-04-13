Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.25

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.25 and last traded at $74.70, with a volume of 964353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.71.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after buying an additional 259,180 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,808,000 after purchasing an additional 571,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after purchasing an additional 910,813 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

