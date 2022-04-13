ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACAD. increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,067 shares of company stock valued at $195,326. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

