ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.96

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 1118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

The company has a market cap of $965.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

