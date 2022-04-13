Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.24.
Shares of ADBE opened at $426.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $457.03 and its 200-day moving average is $548.34. Adobe has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
