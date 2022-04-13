Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Shares of ADBE opened at $426.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $457.03 and its 200-day moving average is $548.34. Adobe has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

