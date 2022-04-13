ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Trading 0.4% Higher

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €15.71 ($17.08) and last traded at €15.71 ($17.08). 41,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.65 ($17.01).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($20.11) target price on shares of ADVA Optical Networking in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is €15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.22 million and a PE ratio of 13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

