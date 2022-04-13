Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $67.47

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.47 and last traded at $67.88, with a volume of 33369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.44.

Advantest ( OTCMKTS:ATEYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Advantest Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

