AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stake Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.26.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Stephens lowered their target price on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

AerCap Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.