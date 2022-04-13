Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target Raised to €134.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley to €134.00 ($145.65) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AEOXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($98.91) to €98.00 ($106.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Aeroports de Paris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($123.91) to €107.00 ($116.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($122.83) to €121.00 ($131.52) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeroports de Paris has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.

OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.36. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

