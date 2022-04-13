Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $241.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $258.00 to $241.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE AMG opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.84. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,212,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.