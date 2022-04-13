AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.72. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.