Aigang (AIX) Trading Up 19% This Week

Aigang (AIX) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Aigang has traded up 19% against the dollar. Aigang has a market capitalization of $319,066.04 and $9,477.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

