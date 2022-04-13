Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of AIRYY opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. Air China has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Get Air China alerts:

AIRYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air China in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.