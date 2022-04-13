Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($168.48) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($193.48) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.15 ($155.60).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR opened at €104.66 ($113.76) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €108.93 and a 200-day moving average of €110.84. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($108.66).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.