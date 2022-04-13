Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Northland Securities

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MIMO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Airspan Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of MIMO opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55. Airspan Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airspan Networks by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

