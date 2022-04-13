Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Trading Down 1.5%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 52,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 38,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. MAI Capital Management owned 0.47% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

