Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.54. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,249,216 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $232.88 million, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 529.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 342.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 83.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

