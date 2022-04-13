All Sports Achieves Market Cap of $8.72 Million (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 112.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and $2.12 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 120.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

