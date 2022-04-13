Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Up to $12.61

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $13.06. Allego shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 363 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLG shares. Cowen started coverage on Allego in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Allego in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Allego alerts:

Allego Company Profile (NYSE:ALLG)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.