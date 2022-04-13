Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Up to $12.61

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $13.06. Allego shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 363 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLG shares. Cowen started coverage on Allego in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Allego in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
Allego Company Profile (NYSE:ALLG)
