Alliance Fan Token 1-Day Volume Tops $56,451.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $429,535.04 and approximately $56,451.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alliance Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.86 or 0.07550791 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,414.97 or 1.00009474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00041699 BTC.

About Alliance Fan Token

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alliance Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alliance Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.