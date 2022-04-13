Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Up 0.2%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 1,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 265,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 672,712 shares of company stock worth $1,211,362. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

