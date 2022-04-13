Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 16,642.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 122,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

