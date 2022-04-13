Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $4.48 Million in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Edison International by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $72.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

