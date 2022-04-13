Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $4.54 Million in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 322,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

DVAX opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.