Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 177,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

