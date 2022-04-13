Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $5.11 Million Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Aflac by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 187,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Aflac by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

