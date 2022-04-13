Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 191,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.20. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.61%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

