Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Tronox as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Tronox by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 89.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Tronox news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.18. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

