Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $4.81 Million Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.21% of Prothena as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Prothena by 578.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Prothena by 938.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

